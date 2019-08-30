Mortons Gap gets $800K for water system improvements

MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, Mortons Gap is getting more than $800,000 dollars for water system infrastructure improvements.
It’s part of $5 million worth of community block grant money going to communities across the state.
Governor Bevin made the announcement Friday morning and says the grants will fund projects ranging from infrastructure improvements to flood control projects and energy conservation initiatives.
Mortons Gap was the only city in the Tri-State to receive the grant money.
