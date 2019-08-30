McGary Middle School students get Disney surprise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School may have just started, but for some kids, a vacation is right around the corner.
It's the 6th annual "Cops Connecting with Kids".
Sixteen students at McGary Middle School found out they’re headed to Disney in November.
These Students will fly to Orlando with kids from Henderson.
The program is funded through community donations, and students say they’re doing their part too.
“Work hard, stay in class, stay focused, and that’s about it," said 7th grader Gavyn Osborne.
“It’s really cool because both of my best friends got to go last year,” said 8th grader Bekah Follette.
“My favorite part was hanging around with all my friends and getting to have the experience that not as much people get to have,” said Disney trip alum, Blake Duff.
Glenwood Leadership Academy also had their reveal Friday, where Cops Connecting with Kids first started.
