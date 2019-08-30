“Let’s Chalk About it” mental health to be held Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chandler Moore, 15, died by suicide in February after a battle with mental illness.
“He was a, he was a character. Funny, always trying to make somebody laugh,” said Greg Moore, Chandler’s father.
Now, six months after their son’s death, Greg and Heather Moore are honoring their son by spreading a message of positivity.
They’re hosting an event called “Let’s Chalk About it” in Evansville. It’s part of a national campaign to stop the stigma with mental health.
“And that’s kind of the meaning behind the event. It’s spreading positive messages, and it’s going to be on the sidewalks that lead from the buses into the school. So hopefully on Monday all the kids will be able to walk down the sidewalks and see you know positive messages that they are loved and that there are people out there that do care,” said Chandler’s mom, Heather Moore.
Chandler would now be a sophomore at North High School.
This is where the event will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. to honor him and, as the Moores say, spread more love.
“If you’ve heard from someone that’s thinking about doing something like this to just tell someone. Even though you think you might catch some grief from them. It’s important that somebody knows how they feel that can do something about it before it’s too late," said Greg Moore.
