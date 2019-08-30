Lanerie has narrow jockeys’ lead as Ellis Park winds down

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park enters its final weekend of racing, running Friday, Sunday and Monday. The track does not have live racing on Saturday, to accommodate the opening of Kentucky owns, but Ellis will be open for simulcasting and historical horse-racing gaming.
Corey Lanerie, a five-time Ellis Park riding champion who is seeking his fourth straight crown, tops a tight jockeys’ race with 22 victories, one more than James Graham and two more than Tyler Baze. Lanerie rides Friday and Sunday at Ellis Park but will be at Parx Racing on Monday’s Labor Day card, riding Ellis Park Derby winner Gray Magician in the Smarty Jones Stakes, a prep for the $1 million, Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby.
“I hope to get it,” Lanerie said of the title. “I hate to lose it once you get it, and I always want to be leading rider. You know, this is one of the toughest colonies we’ve had at Ellis Park. You have three or four riders who could probably win it still with only three days left. I’ll have to go ride my best Friday and Sunday and get enough cushion so I can hold them off on Monday.
“We have to follow the good horses. We want to win the title, but we also have to try to ride better horses and win some stakes. We got to do what we got to do.”
Apprentice rider Declan Carroll is fourth in the standings with 17 victories.
“I’ve been very lucky to ride some very fast horses,” Carroll said. “It’s the last three days coming up, hopefully we can keep it going.”
Trainer Steve Asmussen holds a 19-16 win advantage over 2018 titlist Brad Cox, with Asmussen starting a meet-high 142 horses compared with 52 for Cox.
Asmussen also has the lead for the owners title, winning with five of his own horses. That’s one more than Racer’s Edge Inc. and Mike Sisk’s M and M Racing.
Ellis Park is staging Kids’ Day on Sunday and Fan Appreciation Day on Monday’s closing holiday card. Both days will feature $1 hotdogs and $2 16-ounce Bud and Bud Light draft beer.
Courtesy: Jennie Rees
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.