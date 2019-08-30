Friday After 5 season wraps up

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The last Friday After 5 of the year is happening now on the riverfront.
Friday After 5 officials tell us this has been their busiest year for the event. They say it is really something that’s caught on over the years.
Those officials tell us the community support for these local vendors and bands really encourages them for more Friday After 5 events for another 20 years.
“This is probably the largest of all of the street fairs that we’ve had over the years," Friday After 5 Board Member Kirk Kirkpatrick stated. "But as we’ve expanded now to so many different venues it really is, as I said, a mile of music from the River Park center through the Holiday Inn.”
So this will wrap up the 23rd season of Friday After 5, but not to worry because the best news is next year it will include one extra weekend to enjoy all of these vendors food and music for just a bit longer.
