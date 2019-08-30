Fans enjoy first day of Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - For a lot of fans it is all about finding the perfect spot.
“This one looked shady and I didn’t have to walk too far so we decided to park here for awhile," Rae Higdon, a local fan, said.
For some of the youngest fans it’s all about meeting the players.
“It’s been really good, I’ve been really impressed," Taylor Murrow, local fan who brought his young son, said. "Every hole when the guys walk by they interact with him and it just makes his day. So as a dad it makes me really happy that he’s out here with me.”
For four-year-old Tate, he got not one, but three golf balls from players
“They just said, ‘do you want a ball’” Tate recalled.
“To see Stewart Cink who gave him a golf ball that’s, you know, a long time PGA guy," Taylor said. "So it’s good for him to see those guys and it’s fun for me as well.”
For Higdon, golf is a passion. She’s played in several USGA tournaments and knows how tough of a course Victoria National can be.
“These guys know how to play it," Higddon explained. "They don’t need any advice from an amateur like me.”
Higdon said she’s come almost every year the tournament has been at Victoria National.
“It’s awesome to watch these guys and then the next year see them on the PGA tour and say ‘O I saw him out at Victoria!’" she said. "That was so neat about seeing these young guys make it to the pros.”
And nothing gets better than pro golf in your backyard.
“Just enjoying the weather and the golf," Higdon said. "Can’t beat it.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.