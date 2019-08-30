Evansville defense attorney arrested on drunk driving charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville attorney Glenn Grampp, 71, was arrested after police say he drove more than twice the legal alcohol limit.
He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just before 12:30 a.m Friday and has since been released.
Officers say he was driving the wrong way down Governor Street, then stopped at the Virginia Street intersection.
The officer who made the traffic stop says he asked Grampp why he was at the intersection.
He says he told him he was waiting for the light to turn green, even though he was going the wrong way, and the light was not going to change.
They say Grampp smelled like alcohol, and admitted to drinking at a social gathering.
Officers say he told him he was going home, but he was heading in the opposite direction of his address.
They say Grampp failed field sobriety tests, and tested .188 on a preliminary breath test. Later at the jail, they say his BAC was .203.
Court records show Grampp’s charges include OMVWI endangering a person, OMVWI with a BAC of .15 or more, and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.
This is not the first time Grampp has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
In May 2011, records show he was charged with OMVWI of .15 or more, resisting law enforcement, and failing to stop after an accident.
The records show he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of OMVWI as part of a plea agreement.
Grampp is the attorney who defended Terrence Roach in the high profile Aleah Beckerle murder case.
Grampp had filed to withdrawl from the case, but changed his mind shortly before the May 2018 trial.
Roach was found not guilty of murder after a jury deliberated for 11 hours. He was found guilty of criminal confinement and abuse of a corpse.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.