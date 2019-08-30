Dry Weather Finishing August

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - August will finish under bright skies along with a much needed rain break. Sunny early then partly sunny during the afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Slightly warmer with high temps in the mid-80’s. Saturday, mostly sunny skies with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid to upper 80’s along with slightly higher humidity. The severe weather threat is low.
Expect tranquil weather Sunday through Labor Day. Mostly sunny skies each day with high temps in mid to upper 80’s. Little to no precipitation is expected through the period.
