3 children among 5 burned in Evansville fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five people were hurt in an apartment fire in Evansville.
According to dispatch, the fire was in the 1700 block of Clayton Avenue. They tell us the call came in around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
The Evansville Fire Department says the fire was in the home’s kitchen and they were quickly able get the flames out when they arrived on scene.
The fire department says five of the seven people in the home were burned in the fire, a 59-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl and two 2-year-old boys.
EFD says the two adults were taken to St. Vincent and then flown to Louisville. We’re told the girl was also taken to St. Vincent before being flown to Indianapolis. The boys are being treated at St. Vincent.
The fire is under investigation.
