Armadillo spotted in Reitz Bowl Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You might be used to seeing footballs in the Reitz Bowl, but don’t mistake this guy for one.
A teacher shared this photo of an armadillo that she says was hanging out in the Bowl during her morning P.E. classes.
Of course, armadillos aren’t native to Indiana, but have been seen from time to time, mostly here in the southern part of the state.
Last year, DNR officials said one was spotted in Pike County.
They say the first confirmed armadillo sighting in Indiana was about 15 years ago on I-64 in Gibson County.
It’s not known how they get here, but officials think warming temperatures are causing them to move north.
Experts say they can carry some bacteria, so it’s best to leave them alone.
The hard shelled mammals eat lots of insects and like to burrow their noses in the ground to find them.
