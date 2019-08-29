What you need to know before attending tournament at Victoria National

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Tournament officials want the main event to be a fan friendly environment, but of course there are some things that fans will need to keep in mind.
The golf course is pretty much free reign. You can follow a certain golfer as they progress throughout the course, or set up shop for the day at any hole.
However, you cannot bring your own lawn chair or folding chair.
You also want to make sure you stay behind the yellow rope, which you will see everywhere around the course.
Out of respect for the players competing be sure your phone is on silent.
Another thing to keep in mind: there will be a bag check on site before they shuttle you over to the course.
“You know, don’t bring any large bags," explained Tournament Director Laureen Cates. "It will be subject to check at the parking lot so that if you do have something that you are not supposed to have, you can take it right back to your car. But mostly, no large chairs, no large bags. Cameras are fine, they need to be on quiet mode and your cell phone needs to be on quiet mode as well while you’re out at the tournament.”
And on Friday, Cates says they will have spectator guides available. So you may want to grab one on your way in.
It will include information about each hole and all of the concession areas.
