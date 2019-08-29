Traffic Alert: Section of N. Green River Road closing until May 2020

Vanderburgh Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning on or after September 2, 2019, Green River Road will be closed for road and bridge construction between Boonville New Harmony Road and Daylight Drive.
Officials say the closure is expected to last until mid-May 2020.
The official detour for Green River Road is Boonville New Harmony Rd. to SR 57.
Green River Road will be accessible between SR 57 and Daylight Drive.
Crews will be replacing the existing bridge over Schlensker Ditch.
Both the roadway and bridge construction are a part of the reconstruction and widening of Green River Road.
This reconstruction project will continue through the summer of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.