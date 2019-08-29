Tournament shuttle service running from Victoria National to parking area

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - With thousands expected to come watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship this weekend at Victoria National, tournament officials want you to know where and how to get to the course.
On Friday, general admission parking will be at the Vann Road Sports Park and that is just for that day only. For the rest of the tournament, people need to park at Castle High School.
There will be a shuttle service to take you from the parking lot to the golf course that runs from 7 a.m. till 8 p.m. So you don’t have to worry about any long walks to get to the course.
Once you get yourself parked, the shuttle will soon arrive to pick you up.
“It’ll drop them off right at the admissions tent so if they need to purchase their tickets or if they have tickets at will call, everything is right there when they step off the bus," explained Tournament Director Laureen Cates. "There will also be a security check point so everyone who comes out to the tournament will have to go through a magnetometer and we will also have a bag check on site at the general spectator parking lot.”
Cates says the bag check will happen in the spectator parking lot.
