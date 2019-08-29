Police continue to investigate after Boonville woman goes missing

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The search continues for a missing Boonville woman.
Police say 72-year-old Donna Hatfield was reported missing earlier this week. Police Chief Daryl Saltzman says since putting out the Silver Alert on Wednesday, they have received multiple tips in the case.
Right now, detectives are working on subpoenaing things, like bank records, to track her whereabouts.
The Silver Alert says shes been missing since June.
Chief Saltzman tells us when officers went to Hatfield’s house earlier this week, they met her son. The Chief says her son didn’t give much information and hasn’t been very cooperative.
14 News visited the Hatfield house on Thursday.
Hatfield's son with was home at the time of our visit. The son says his mother is not home, but that she is not missing and she is being taken care of.
He told 14 News police searched their home and took his cellphone.
Chief Saltzman says police are investigating every avenue.
"Our detective has been working with our road officers following up on our leads, any information we get," says Chief Saltzman. "And he's been working on that. Hopefully we can get her located and move on from there. But again, right now, we're not going to speculate anything because we don't have any evidence to support anything."
Donna Hatfield is about 5′4″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has greyish-brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you see her, or know anything, you’re asked to call the Boonville Police Department.
