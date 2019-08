EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant conditions will dominate the next several days. Daily highs in the lower 80s and sunny skies with clear nights and lows in the lower 60s. Scattered showers will be possible over the weekend, but they will be isolated and brief. Temperatures will gradually push back toward the upper 80s to near 90 by Labor Day and next week. It will become more humid through the period.