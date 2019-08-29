Over 300 volunteers helping make golf tournament run smoothly

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - There are so many things going on that you don’t see on TV here at Victoria National Golf Club during the Korn Ferry United Leasing Golf Championship.
Volunteers are key to making the tournament run smoothly.
14 News caught up with some helping out on the practice greens.
They have been hard at work supplying the golfers with as many golf balls as they need. They spend hours on the green picking them up and helping bag them.
David Gambrall, the volunteer coordinator, says there are more than 300 volunteers all over the golf club.
He says each volunteer averages working 20 hours for the weekend.
“I love it. That’s what bring me back here every year is the fact that these volunteers are out here just doing this out of their own time and things and they’re just fantastic," explained Gambrall. "They work so hard and they ask ‘Is there anything else I can do?’”
Now they are full for this year with volunteers, but if you’d like to help out in the future they are accepting volunteers for next year’s tourney.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.