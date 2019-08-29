New housing coming to Fort Branch

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - You’ll soon see new construction happening in downtown Fort Branch. There’s a new housing complex going in.
Holiday Foods closed five years ago due to a fire. Since the grocery store isn’t opening back up, brothers Pete and Tim Lewis decided to build duplex housing.
“There’s not much of that around. We’ve got apartment buildings and things of that nature but we don’t have any resident type buildings," said developer, Pete Lewis.
Both developers and members of the community say more housing in Fort Branch is necessary. They explain the reason is the Toyota plant near by.
“We have so many people they work at the Toyota from Newburgh, Evansville area, Boonville area. Everybody wants to move this way closer to work," said Fort Branch resident, Zach Saliju.
The Toyota plant employs more than 6,000 people. The Lewis brothers say this new development will create housing for twelve families.
“Everything’s gonna be all on one level with a one car garage, two bedrom, two bath, approximately 1100 square feet of living space,” said Lewis.
Prices for the units start at $135,000. The developers say the structures should be framed within the next two weeks.
The expected completion date for the duplex housing is August of 20-21. For more information about the units and how to purchase you can reach out to Pete Lewis at 812-753-3681.
