New additions this year for Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It's a year of great change for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National. This year of course is the final tournament of the year.
But besides the golf, the course might look a little different to spectators.
“You walk around the back of the clubhouse and you really look at that builded 18, it’s really pretty phenomenal to see what’s been constructed there," explained Tournament Director Laureen Cates. "It definitely rivals PGA tour events in terms of what that build looks like when you walk up on it and oyu see the magnitude of what we’ve put in place there for our guests.”
This year, the 18th hole has lots of new additions including two double-decker enclosures.
“It’s fully enclosed on four sides and then it has open air viewing platform on the front side," said Cates. "So that faces the 18th green, so guests that are in that hospitality space have a wonderful outside view of the green. Or they can go inside if there’s heat or weather and they can escape the elements.”
Also new this year, a dock on the water.
“We wanted to do something a little it unique and we quite honestly ran out of room to build around the 18th green for hospitality space so we decided to do kind of a duel space where you can have access to a land and water entity,” stated Cates.
With the tournament ending on Labor Day, all eyes will be on Victoria National.
“There’s not any other professional golf going on on Labor Day," explained Cates. "So all eyes in the entire world, if you’re looking to watch professional golf you’re watching Newburgh, Indiana and you’re watching Victoria National and you’re watching the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.