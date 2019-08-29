Need to know for the Korn Ferry Tour Championships

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Players are readying to tee off at the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Championships.
The championship rounds run Friday through Monday at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.
Thursday marks the final chance for these players to get familiar with the course, go over strategies, and practice handling the 418 acres of bentgrass tees, fairways, and greens.
Thursday also serves as a chance for viewers to plan out their strategy for the weekend.
According to officials with the Korn Ferry Tour, Victoria National will not offer public parking on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. If you are coming out to watch the championships you’re asked to park at Castle High School. The Castle Marching Band will be collecting $5 donations.
From there, a shuttle will take viewers to the course. Both van and bus shuttles will run during the day. Shuttles will begin at 4:45 a.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
You are allowed to bring a small portable chair or stool onto the course, but big law chairs are not permitted.
No cameras are allowed inside Victoria National during the weekend and you are not allowed to take any pictures or videos on your phone. Tournament officials do say that you are allowed to have you phones, but they ask that attendees are respectful of the players while using their devices.
The first group tees off on Friday at 6:45 a.m.
