Mother disappointed in decision to close Child Life Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Latisha Howell’s one-year-old son Julius has been receiving care at the Arc of Evansville Child Life Center for the last ten months. She says the care has been nothing short of amazing.
“I’ve seen him meet a lot of milestones working with the therapists and the teachers. He’s doing things he wasn’t doing before.,” said Howell.
Her son is delayed due to a brain tumor he had at a young age. She believes the relationships he has built at Child Life Center have been vital to his progress.
“I hate to pull him away from his comfort zone. There’s always a bit of anxiety, no matter how good the people are, there’s going to be some type of anxiety there and to start all over again... it’s like back to square one,” said Howell.
She planned to have Julius in the care of Child Life Center until he was old enough to start school. But those plans have now changed.
“I’ve started looking. I’ve already went on one tour. I’ve been placed on waiting lists so I’ve been as active as I can right now,” said Howell.
Although she loves the Child Life Center’s staff for all they have done for her son, she still can’t seem to wrap her mind around the Board of Directors’ decision to close.
“No, I really don’t understand it and I know one of the reasons they gave was to focus on adults with disabilities. I just kind of feel like our children and early intervention is very important too," said Howell.
