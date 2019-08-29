Man dies after Spencer Co. arrest

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after he was arrested Sunday in Spencer County.
Troopers say they were called to the rest stop along I-64 near the 58 mile marker.
They say a Dale K-9 officer was there with 24-year-old Taylor Ware.
Troopers say the officer was not able to reason with Ware, and he beat the officer during a struggle.
They say the K-9 was deployed, and a Santa Claus officer arrived and tried to use a taser.
Troopers say the officers were still not able to subdue Ware, and he began choking the K-9 with one hand while grabbing the taser with the other.
They say Ware tried to use the taser on the officer.
After troopers arrived, they say Ware was put into handcuffs.
They say he continued to struggle while getting medical treatment at the scene.
He was taken to Jasper, and then to a Louisville hospital.
Troopers say they learned Wednesday that Ware died.
The cause of death is not yet known. An autopsy is set for Friday.
