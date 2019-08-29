Man accused of shooting, killing man appears in court; OPD looking for other suspect

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say Cortemius Peoples shot and killed 25 year old Nick Decker during a robbery at Decker’s home in June, but one other suspect is still on the run.
Rick and Shelley Decker say facing their son's alleged killer in court was extremely difficult.
“It’s hard to look at someone knowing what they did to your child," Shelley said.
“We just want him to pay for it," Rick said.
“We do believe that he (Peoples) is the individual that shot and killed Nick Decker," Andrew Boggess with the Owensboro Police Department said. "We’re very confident in that actually.”
But sporting their Nick Decker t-shirts, they wanted their son to be remembered.
“We locked eyes," Shelley explained. "He was checking my shirt out and for the first time I think he got to see who the parents were, who he affected in this.”
Another man that was caught on home surveillance video the night of the robbery and murder has yet to be found. Police say they still don't know who he is.
“The second suspect at this point is our focus,” Boggess said.
“Just knowing that there’s one other person out there involved, I really, really, really want OPD to work hard to get this second person because I don’t want anyone’s mother, father, grandmother or whatever, I don’t want them to lose their child like that," Shelley said.
The Decker’s shared that it’s difficult knowing that someone involved in their son’s death is still out there. They hope someone will share helpful information on where he is.
“Just come forward and let us get some closure because even though we got him and even though he’s gong through the court process, there’s still one more person out there that hasn’t been caught yet," Shelley said.
