Local golfers, tour pros partner together in Varsity Shootout

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday was the final time golfers could hit the course for practice rounds, but it was also for some fun and games.
Local high school golfers paired with tour professionals for the Varsity Shootout event on Thursday. The pairs play seven holes to determine who will be crowned the champion.
The Tri-State was well-represented here with eight golfers from the SIAC as well as North Posey, Mt. Vernon, Gibson Southern and Boonville.
This event was postponed from Monday due to rain and it is the final item on the schedule before the first official round begins early Friday.
