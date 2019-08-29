Korn Ferry Tour Championship keeps chefs busy during weekend

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - During the next four days, thousands are expected to be at Victoria National for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Adding to the fan experience: several food and drink options. But with so many fans to feed, it takes a lot of prep.
The tournament makes for a busy weekend for Chef Tony Pope. He and his staff will be preparing meals for all of the private dining services inside the clubhouse.
“We try to do consistent, high-end, steakhouse style menus," said Pope. "We’re doing casual menus with comfort food but elevating it to a high level.”
Pope is also tasked with feeding the players who will have worked up a big appetite after a day out on the links.
“They are athletes so we take that into consideration," Pope said. "Everything is done from scratch using the best quality products that we can find. We focus on high-end quality beef so we have the best steak around.”
For spectators, Tropicana is the tournament's official concessionaire, with Miller's Catering handling the hospitality suites.
“Burgers and brats and dogs and there is a grill station, we have the walking tacos, we have pulled pork," Tournament Director Laureen Cates explained. "It’s kind of unique, at each concession stand there is a little bit something different. So you can make your way around the course and enjoy some great food.”
So whether you get your meal from Chef Pope, or one of the several concession areas throughout the course, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship staff all want the same thing.
“We want them to be really, really satisfied with the food here and walk away talking about,” explained Pope.
Some of the ticket options do include food and drink.
A ticket for the Michelob Ultra Deck is $75. this includes a lunch buffet and access to a new floating dock on hole No. 18.
The Ultimate Experience is the GAF Trophy Suite, which costs $150 per day. This option includes an air conditioned suite on the 18th hole.
