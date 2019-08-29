Golf Gives Back helping local non-profits in major way

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - At Victoria National, its been about more than the competition. Tournament organizers pride themselves on giving back to the community.
Since the tournament’s inception in 2012, the United Leasing and Finance Championship raised more than $1.5 for Golf Gives Back. All of that money goes to local non-profits.
17-year-old Ethan Barrera has seen the dark days of opioid addiction.
A surgery about four-years ago led him to that addiction. With help from a counselor through Youth First, he made it through the darkness.
“Even though people seem fine, they’re sometimes not and reaching out and just being kind and being a light, makes a big difference,” said Barrera.
Through Golf Gives Back, free tickets are handed out. For every ticket scanned, money is donated to Youth First.
“Anybody can bring one of these free tickets to the tournament, and they’ll be scanned,and that non profit will get the credit,” explained Youth First CEO, President Parri Black.
Golf Gives Back then supports the Youth First programs that helped kids like, Barrera, with addiction and other kids with abuse and other family issues.
“Those services and programs are intended to help young people develop their full potential,” said Black.
Barrera says without Youth First and Golf Gives, back his life would be on a much different path.
“If I didn’t take the steps I did today, I would end up probably dead, within the next year,” Barrera stated.
This is something Barrera will forever be grateful for.
