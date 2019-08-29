East Gibson Co. School employee accused of taking money

Oakland City, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway concerning a school employee for the East Gibson School Corporation.
After we received a tip that money was taken from the school PTO, Superintendent Brewster confirmed there is an investigation.
He told us “our part is done.”
We reached out to police, but we have not heard back.
Dr. Brewster confirmed the person was a school employee, but he didn’t say if the person was still employed.
We’ll keep you updated.
