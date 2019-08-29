Big weekend for golfers, local economy with Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It is a big weekend here as golfers are competing to get their PGA Tour card from the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
The championship will air on the GOLF Channel to more than 190 countries around the world.
It's a unique finish, with the final round ending on Labor Day.
We caught up with the CEO of the Southwest Indiana Economic Development Coalition, Greg Wathen. He says there’s been a lot of buzz around town concerning the championship.
Wathen says there’s no way to estimate the amount of impact this has on the Tri-State, but says ticket sales from past tourneys has benefited a lot of area nonprofit organizations.
“With Golf Gives Back, they’ve already impacted more than $1.5 million and this will continue to build from there," explains Wathen. "Everyone is incredibly ecstatic. Couple that with all the other activities happening around Labor Day weekend, there’s going to be a lot going on in Southwest Indiana.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.