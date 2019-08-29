Berry Global designs new trophy with unique local aspects

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - This year, golfers will be competing for a brand new championship trophy. It will be used for the next 10 years and it’s unique to the Tri-State.
The design team at Berry Global put hours into designing the trophy. For this design team, it starts as several ideas.
“We went to the ‘E is for Everyone’ website and we pulled phrases, terms words and things like that,” Design Director Scott Fischer explained. “We also looked at architecture and iconic elements within the city. Things like the Four Freedom Monument, the river. From there we start to narrow the scope of the ideas.”
This led them to a design with fluid like pillars shooting up from a base, mimicking familiar landmarks people in this area know well. The sketch is then rendered on Design Team Member Annie Han’s Computer.
“The final one has different levels, but before that we tried many different takes,” said Han. "We also took a look at several different base options. “Some options show the fluidity of the Ohio River. Some more interesting more conservative takes.”
Once its rendered, its time to make the prototype come to life with this machine. The first draft of what will be an icon for the next 10 years.
