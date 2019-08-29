Aces men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule

A 2-game road trip will see Evansville take on a pair of foes that it faced at home last season. On Dec. 14, UE matches up against Green Bay. The Aces defeated the Phoenix by a final of 80-75 at the Ford Center in 2018, but Green Bay went on to enjoy a 21-17 season on their way to the championship game of the CIT. Another tough road foe follows as the Aces head to Jacksonville State on December 16. The Gamecocks finished the 2018-19 campaign with a 24-9 overall mark and a 15-3 record in the Ohio Valley Conference.