Abundant Sunshine & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog early then generous sunshine and slightly warmer with high temps in low to mid-80’s. Tonight, clear skies with temps dropping into the lower 60’s. Friday, sunny early then partly sunny during the afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Slightly warmer with high temps in the mid-80’s.
Expect tranquil weather through the Labor Day weekend. Mostly sunny skies each day with high temps in mid to upper 80’s. Little to no precipitation is expected through the period.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.