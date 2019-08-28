Web Exclusive: Randy Moore interviews candidate for KY Gov. John Hicks

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We now have 14 News web exclusive interviews with all three candidates in the race for Kentucky Governor.
You know about Republican Governor Matt Bevin and Democrat Attorney General Andy Beshear, but you might not know much about Libertarian candidate John Hicks.
Hicks lives on the west side of Louisville. He is an I.T. specialist with experience as a public school teacher and community newspaper publisher and editor.
Hicks met with Randy Moore at the 14 News Owensboro studio.
He says with polarization going on with the Republican and Democrat parties, now is the the perfect time for the emergence of the Libertarian Party.
“The two party system just basically pits people against each other. It divides you up into two groups and makes you hate on each other. And that’s a way to keep people distracted so the powers that be that control these parties get their work done. I think people are beginning to see that and that’s why they are coming to the Libertarian Party,” said Hicks.
