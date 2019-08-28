WATCH LIVE: Peace of Mind Special - Raising Resilience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Did you know you know that a simple gesture or kind word can change the life of a child? It’s a simple concept with a powerful outcome
Watch our Peace of Mind Special “Raising Resilience” right here at 6:30 p.m. You can also find it on air and on Roku and Amazon Fire.
We hope as parents that we’re preparing our kids to be happy, healthy adults. But, are we letting them make mistakes and also giving them tools to overcome those challenges?
That’s key to ensuring children are capable of facing adversity as they get older according to experts in mental health. Research on childhood brain development finds that safety and connection with adults is what helps children feel they belong and fosters resilience now and for their future.
“Connectivity increases the feeling of safety and that’s what we need to start that foundation relationship," said Aleisha Sheridan with 4C of Southern Indiana. "You’ll see a teacher looking at the child and talking back and forth, not looking around and monitoring everything else and looking over their shoulder, but making eye contact, engaging and responding to that situation. High five! That’s right!”
