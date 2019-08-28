Warm & sunny weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight will be clear, cool and calm with low temperatures in the upper 50s. I can’t completely rule out the possibility of some patchy fog late tonight and early Thursday morning, but with dew points in the mid 50s, I think the air will probably be a little too dry.
Thursday will be another beautiful day with wall to wall sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
A few clouds will start to move in on Friday, but it will still be mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible Friday afternoon and evening, mainly north of I-64, but it looks like most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
That trend will continue through the rest of Labor Day weekend. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds mixed in. There is still a slight chance of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms each day, but most of the weekend will be dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
