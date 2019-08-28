Spencer Co. Law enforcement getting new ballistic vests

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Law enforcement officers in Spencer County are getting new ballistic vests, and it’s thanks to an investment by the prosecutors office.
They handed out more than 30 bullet-proof vests to law enforcement all over the county.
These vests are not only going to help keep these officers safe, but they’re also lightening the officer’s load.
The vests in the past added about 30 pounds to an officer’s uniform. Now, the upgraded style weighs just six pounds.
Officials say it cost $13,000 dollars to provide vests to the Chrisney , Santa Claus, and Rockport Police Departments and the Spencer County Sherriffs Office.
Officials from the Prosecutor’s Office believe the investment is well worth it
“We see a lot of crime everyday, and there has been an increase in violent crime," said Chief Prosecutor Megan Bennet. "We think it’s very important that law enforcement officers are protected. They protect our community, so we want them to be protected as well so that they make it home safe at the end of the day.”
Officials didn’t forget about the Dale Police Department. They say their ballistic vests were already up to date.
