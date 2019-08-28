South Spencer High School undergoes $18 million renovation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A multi-million dollar project has South Spencer High School looking brand new.
Walls have been torn down and new technology has moved in.
“This is an 18 million dollar project and we started this well over 3 years ago with all of the planning stages" said Superintendent Richard Rutherford. "The schools been here for almost 44 years so it was definitely time”.
“Everything was built in the 60′s so it was pretty old” said Senior Allie Rutherford.
For the past three years crews have been working to transform the building.
Some classrooms have been turned into restrooms, they also kept technology in mind during the renovations.
“The charging stations are really nice, and we have a brand new cafeteria with a lot more choices now” said Allie.
The building is now more handicap accessible, with more ramps and the front office that was once located upstairs has been moved.
Some classrooms are equipped with new camera technology, allowing teachers in real time to display techniques in science labs and home economics.
“Hopefully we’ll have bigger and better crowds for them and better support” said Principal Jim Bush.
The new athletic complex is also a big win for students, bringing in new locker rooms for both the home and visiting teams.
“Brand new track, brand new soccer field we used to have to drive 15 minutes away now it’s 20 seconds away” said Allie.
“People aren’t always excited about wanting to come back to school this year there was an excitement in the air” said Bush. “After being in education for 30 plus years like i have been and for myself to be exited about what we have”.
The school renovations are nearly finished.
Construction crews are putting the final touches on the media center and hope to be done in the next few weeks.
