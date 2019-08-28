Puzzle Pieces to open new day care for kids with, without disabilities

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, a facility similar to Arc’s Child Life Center is opening.
Puzzle Pieces announced the new “Owen Autism Center” Tuesday. It’s a daycare that will serve kids with and without disabilities in the same place.
The founder of the organization says that she’s proud to see how quickly the organization has grown since it was founded seven years ago.
“I never thought that would reach out to the continuing opportunities that are within our community," Puzzle Pieces Executive Director, Amanda Owen, said. "From employment to social life, to residential living. I never thought we would be in a position we’re at. And to launch an inclusive daycare, now we’ve taken that dream and made it across their entire lifespan.”
The new center is set to open in early November at Puzzle Pieces new location on New Hartford Road.
