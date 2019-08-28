Evansville Promise Zone impact in first three years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the Evansville Promise Zone is having a great impact on the city in just it’s first three years.
The ten year designation helps promote areas like start up business, housing, and transportation in different areas of the city.
Tonya Hagan, the North Side Business Association president, told 14 News that they’re seeing more businesses pop up here on North Main thanks to the funding that’s available through the Promise Zone.
In fact, she said that recently they’ve had a new candy store open up, along with a pet suite, and a gym. She believes that the promise zone designation is helping spur that entrepreneurship.
According to Promise Zone President Silas Matchem, the data seems to support that. He says in the first three years he’s seen roughly $16 million of economic impact directly in the promise zone...and credits everyone in the promise zone for that level of success so far.
“Some of the projects that the promise zone wouldn’t have direct contact with but it’s still in the promise zone, like all the activity going downtown and things of that nature, it’s probably over 100 million dollars worth of impact in our promise zone over the last three years," said Matchem
Matchem also said they’re looking forward to some more big projects that are coming, including a promise zone app.
He says the goal of the app is to connect all of the agencies and the residents who live in the promise through one medium. According to Matchem more information on the apps launch will come in November.
Matchem also confirmed that the "Promise Zone Express" their rides to the grocery store which started as a pilot program will continue.
The program received funding and will continue for the next year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.