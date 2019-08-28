Evansville man arrested for attempted murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday afternoon around 3:24, a state trooper patrolling US 41 near St. George saw a car traveling south in a reckless manner, according to a press release.
Authorities say the vehicle was going 82 mph and swerving in and out of traffic. After stopping the vehicle just north of Lynch Road, Trooper Fulton discovered the driver and passenger had knife wounds and were traveling to an Evansville hospital for treatment.
The driver was identified as 30-year-old Sean Keith of Evansville.
Both were taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.
After furter investigation, authorities say Keith and the victim were driving in northern Vanderburgh Co. when an argument started between them. They say Keith allegedly pulled off at an unknown location, got out of the car, went to the passenger side and stabbed the victim.
Troopers believe Keith was attempting to stab the victim in the neck are, but instead she was stabbed in the hand while trying to defend herself.
They Keith also received at injuring during the incident.
After the stabbing, troopers say Keith was driving the victim to the Hospital when he was pulled over.
Keith was treated for his injury, and was arrested and taken to Vanderburgh Co. Jail.
The victim is still being treated for her injuries.
Keith is facing a list of charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and criminal recklessness.
