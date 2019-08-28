Evansville DJ asking for community’s help after equipment trailer stolen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville DJ is asking for the community’s help after his trailer was stolen.
Todd Early is a DJ who has worked in this community for years. It’s now his lively hood, but someone stole his trailer filled with $15,000 worth of equipment.
Early realized his trailer was missing from outside his apartment on Sunset Avenue Tuesday night.
His company called Generation Sound was started in 2010. He now is fully booked working weddings every weekend all the way through next year. He hopes the community will recognize the trailer and report it to authorities.
It’s a grey Doolittle trailer that’s about 6 by 6 feet.
” I posted something on Facebook yesterday afternoon as soon as I found out my trailer was stolen," Early said. “And since then the outpouring of concern and support and wanting to help in any way that really touches me and I appreciate that.”
Early says that trailer was sitting outside of his apartment, but he did have it locked up and does have insurance. In the meantime, the community DJs have reached out and are offering to let him borrow their equipment.
