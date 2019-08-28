EPD looking for suspect after convenience store holdup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for the suspect in a holdup at an Evansville convenience store.
It happened Wednesday morning around 8:30 at Star Market in the 500 block of Powell.
Police say a man wearing a mask went into the store, showed the clerk a gun and demanded money. When the clerk said they didn’t have any, the suspect reportedly threw his bag down and walked out of the store.
No one was hurt.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
