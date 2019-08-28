EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gigantic rain and cloud break as a cold front punches in early autumn like weather. Generous sunshine and comfortable humidity as temps remain below normal upper 70’s to 80-degrees. Tonight, clear and cooler with temps dipping into the mid to upper 50’s.
On Thursday, patchy fog early then sunny and slightly warmer with high temps in low to mid-80’s.
Expect tranquil weather through the Labor Day weekend. Mostly sunny skies each day with high temps in upper 80’s. Little to no precipitation is expected through the period.
