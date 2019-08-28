Police chase after possible child abduction over, 2 in custody, search for third suspect continues

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was led on a chase Wednesday evening.
Authorities tell us there was a possible child abduction at a mobile home park in Spencer County.
They tell us they spotted the car involved in Daviess County, and that’s when the chase started.
Deputies tell us the chase led them over the Natcher Bridge and into Spencer County.
They say the car stopped in a corn field, and K9′s searched the area.
Authorities tell us a man and a woman are in custody, but they are still searching for the driver.
They say two children were in the car.
