Corvette caravan leaves Ellis Park for Bowling Green

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - This year marks the 25th anniversary for the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and to celebrate the occasion, there are caravans from all over the country heading to Bowling Green.
One of those caravans traveled through Evansville Wednesday for lunch stop at Ellis Park.
There were more than 700 Corvettes, from as faraway as Alaska.
The caravan started in Seattle on August 22, making stops along the way, while more and more Corvettes joined them.
