Archie Miller speaks to Tri-State fans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University’s basketball coach Archie Miller came to the Tri-State Tuesday.
Miller was apart of the Shoulders Family Lecture Series Tuesday night at Harrison High School which was the first time he spoke in Evansville.
It was a packed house full of cream and crimson as Coach Miller talked about IU’s upcoming 2019 season and how well his team has already gotten along.
“Our team has a great deal of versatility and our strength obviously is in our season and in just getting to know these guys and talking to them, humility is gonna be a great deal for this team," Miller said. "Every player on our team should anticipate being apart of a winning culture and anticipation of they can impact that thing every day, there’s not a guy that I look at where I say ‘Boy he’s got his work cut out for him’, everybody’s got the opportunity to play.”
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers open up the 2019 season with Western Illinois at Assembly Hall on November 5th.
