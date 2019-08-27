Video visitations at Dubois Co. Jail

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - People can now visit inmates in Dubois County more often.
The Dubois County Sheriff tells us they’ve recently installed ten kiosks inside the jail, one for every cell block.
There used to be a 45 minute limit for in-person visits. Now inmates can video chat at any time between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
However, it costs 20 cents per minute.
“We have a person in here that has a loved one in Hawaii," Dubois Co. Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter said. "And now they can visit and see each other versus you know maybe a phone call every once in a while that they would never get to see each other. And now that allows them to do that.”
Visitors can still schedule a time to go into the Sheriff’s office to visit with an inmate for free.
To find a time to video chat with an inmate, you must set up a profile at inmatesales.com.
