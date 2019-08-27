USI opening Screaming Eagles Arena with Kentucky Wesleyan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team has announced their 2019-20 schedule.
It includes exhibition visits to the University of Evansville and Purdue University before the first men’s basketball home opener in the new Screaming Eagles Arena.
It will be versus Kentucky Wesleyan College on November 18.
“Everyone is excited to begin a new era in the Screaming Eagles Arena,” said USI Head Coach Rodney Watson. “Please help us sell out the home opener .”
Here are some fun facts about USI basketball:
- USI has won 20-or-more games in 23 of the last 27 seasons and has reached 25-or-more wins eight of the last 18 years.
- USI has a record of 229-74 (.756), captured the 2019 NCAA II Midwest Regional, and won a pair of GLVC championships under the direction of Head Coach Rodney Watson since 2009-10.
- USI has three teams on the schedule that appeared in the 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament (Lewis, Bellarmine, & Drury).
- A total of 10 teams on the schedule were in their respective conference tournaments.
- The schedule includes 15 teams with winning records in 2018-19.
- USI's all-time record against teams on the schedule is 410-211 (.662).
- The Eagles have won each of the last 35 home openers.
- USI had a home record of 542-92 (.855) after moving into the PAC in 1980-81.
- Ticket prices for 2019-20: Courtside Seats: $400; Lower Bowl: $180; Upper Bowl: $165
