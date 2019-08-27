TDL Player of the Week nominees - Week 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week one.
- Drew Hartz - Owensboro Catholic
- 404 passing yards
- 6 touchdowns
- Sam Elliott - Henderson County
- 121 passing yards
- 3 touchdowns (1 passing and 2 rushing)
- Brady Allen - Gibson Southern
- 318 passing yards
- 6 touchdowns
- Brock Combs - Memorial
- 1 interception
- Forced fumble and recovery
- 6 tackles and a sack for loss of 8 yards
- 1 touchdown
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open till 7 p.m. Thursday. Week one Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
