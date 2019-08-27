TDL Player of the Week nominees - Week 1

Azzip Pizza TDL Player of the Week nominees - Week 1
By Bethany Miller | August 26, 2019 at 9:36 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 9:36 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week one.

  • Drew Hartz - Owensboro Catholic
    • 404 passing yards
    • 6 touchdowns
  • Sam Elliott - Henderson County
    • 121 passing yards
    • 3 touchdowns (1 passing and 2 rushing)
  • Brady Allen - Gibson Southern
    • 318 passing yards
    • 6 touchdowns
  • Brock Combs - Memorial
    • 1 interception
    • Forced fumble and recovery
    • 6 tackles and a sack for loss of 8 yards
    • 1 touchdown

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open till 7 p.m. Thursday. Week one Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

