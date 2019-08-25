Rain & Storms Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy and warmer with occasional rain and scattered thunderstorms this morning. We have recorded over 5-inches of rain this month which is double the average. The severe weather threat is low but minor flooding will be the primary concern. This afternoon…mostly cloudy early then clearing skies as high temps reach the lower 80’s. Tonight, clearing skies and cooler with lows dipping into the lower 60’s.