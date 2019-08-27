Public gives input on Newburgh park improvements design

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - People were invited to share their opinions Monday night on early designs for the Lou Dennis Community Park master plan.
Multiple people spoke to the parts of the plan they didn’t like or would like to see changed.
A few common themes throughout the meeting included parking, green space and security.
The Parks board says they have received a lot of feedback outside of the meeting too.
City leaders are hoping for a multi-generational park, which would meet the wants and needs of as many people as possible, but also one which carries on Lou Dennis’ legacy.
One man who has lived near the park for more than four decades says the plans do not fit the town of Newburgh’s “feel.”
“We’re a historic town,” the Park Drive resident said. “It seems like this is more of a metropolitan type design.”
A study conducted last year showed an overwhelming majority of responders want Newburgh to build a new pool. It could cost anywhere from $2.5 and $4.5 million. However, nearly 75 percent of all people who took the survey stated they don’t want to help pay.
“There’s been talk about solar panels, talk about how we’re going to have the splash pad generate its own water so we’re not paying a wastewater fee,” Andrea Balboni explained.
“I think it’s important to note, too, parks are not revenue generators,” town council’s Allyson Claybourn added.
As it stands, a pool is not included in Phase I or II of this preliminary concept. However, ideas such as a splash pad, trail loop, fitness pods, pickleball courts, and new parking are.
The “future water feature” falls in the third phase unless a very successful campaign of private funds comes through.
Regardless of the final design, most people felt the need to bring up safety.
“I encourage you to have police weigh in on this plan,” a Woodridge Court resident urged.
It all starts with money. Phase I, which is largely the pool demo, would be funded with a $2 million bond.
One revenue opportunity for the park would be renovating the clubhouse to include a possible event space that could be rented out.
To help with security, we’re also learning surveillance cameras were recently added in the park.
