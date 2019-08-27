Pro-Am gets golf community excited for Korn Ferry Tour Championship

WARRICK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, presented by United Leasing and Finance, is teeing off and golfers got on the course for the first time for the Pro-Am.
The WSI Pro-Am kicked off Tuesday morning allowing pros to check out the course for the first time.
“The course is amazing," Marcelo Rozo, a player on the Korn Ferry Tour, said. "I’m loving this place. First time for me here. It’s just an amazing venue, I’m loving it.”
Amateurs also got a chance to play with Korn Ferry tour professionals
“They’re the highlight of the week for our amateurs that come out and play," Cates said. "They wait, you know, all year long to play in this event. The opportunity to play Victoria National with a Korn Ferry Tour professional, there’s really nothing like that round of golf.”
Rozo said it was a great way to see the course and get to know people from the area, but even though the final tournament has a lot on the line, Rozo says it’s an opportunity to enjoy himself.
“Just having fun, enjoy every shot," Rozo said. "That’s the goal for this weekend instead of thinking I’m going to get my tour card. Just go out, play your best, just give it your all in every shot, whatever happens at the end of the weekend hopefully it’s the tour card, but if not that’s okay too.”
The festivities at Victoria National continue through the weekend, with the Tropicana Pro-Am on Wednesday, the practice round Thursday and official play kicking off on Friday.
